A statement posted on social media by the sheriff’s office in neighboring Houston County said an officer was wounded while on the scene of a call. The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

AD

Authorities haven’t released the names of the officer or the man who was killed.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the state’s top law enforcement official, tweeted a message asking for prayers for the injured officer.

Neither police nor city officials in Ozark immediately returned phone calls seeking comment. The city, home of the Army’s Fort Rucker training base, is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Montgomery.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD