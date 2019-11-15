A police statement says White was a choir teacher at middle and high schools in Alexandria and is charged with distributing obscene material to a student and having sexual contact with a student. He resigned Wednesday.

Fox is charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

Court records aren’t available to show whether either man has a lawyer to speak on his behalf. Court dates for both men are set for December.

