Mobile County’s public school system says the youth was arrested last week for allegedly creating fake social media accounts and making threats toward four schools. A statement says the posts included a clown image and were meant as a Halloween prank.

The youth got away from officers who were taking him to a detention center. Authorities haven’t released his name or details on how he was arrested.

