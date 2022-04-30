Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

Placeholder while article actions load

Prison official missing after escorting inmate Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.

On Saturday morning, Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, FBI, and U.S. Marshals are assisting in the investigation.

White, 56, who’s been with the department for 16 years, left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since. The pair are not related. The vehicle they were in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Advertisement

Casey White, 38, was being held on capital murder charges in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. He confessed to the slaying in 2020 while in state prison for other crimes, WHNT-TV reported.

At a news conference Friday, Singleton said Vicky White, armed with a 9mm pistol, left the detention center with the inmate around 9:41 a.m. headed to the courthouse for what she said was a mental health evaluation for Casey. She was alone with the inmate, which the sheriff said was in direct violation of department policy.

Singleton also said there was no mental health evaluation for the inmate scheduled at the courthouse.

— Associated Press

2 dead after truck plunges into ocean south of San Francisco: Two people were killed and another is possibly missing after the truck they were in drove off a cliff and into the ocean Friday evening at Pescadero Beach in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, authorities said. An unidentified man in his 40s and a girl described only as being under 18 were killed in the crash, which was reported about 8:50 p.m., authorities said. The bodies of both victims were later recovered. The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a third person believed to be in the vehicle. None of the victims has been identified and it's unclear if they were related, according to Art Montiel, a CHP Public Information Officer.

Advertisement

Police: 2 in biker gangs fatally shot outside Tennessee bar: Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar Friday night, police said. According to Knoxville police, a preliminary investigation determined that a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside Hatmaker's Bar & Grill. Another member of the Outlaws and another member of the Pagans were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening, authorities said. Another man also had one gunshot wound that also was not life-threatening.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article