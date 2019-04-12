ATMORE, Ala. — Alabama says it won’t execute inmate Thursday night, citing time concerns as stay remains in place.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
