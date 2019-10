He faces unspecified charges in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Authorities didn’t immediately provide further detail about the nature of the threat or say whether Croll intended to carry it out. The newspaper didn’t say if Croll had a lawyer.

University of Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant says pranks and threats can have serious ramifications and require an appropriate response. He says the school is cooperating with authorities but can’t provide details on the arrest of or allegations against the freshman.

