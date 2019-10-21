Booking records says Baton Rouge police received a call during the game between LSU and the University of Florida stating there was a bomb at Tiger Stadium.

Records say the call was traced back to Croll and he was arrested by University of Alabama police.

Police say Croll acknowledged making the threat in an attempt to interrupt the game because a friend was in danger of losing a “large bet.”

Croll’s next court appearance is in January.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

