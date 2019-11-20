Teachers reportedly commented on students’ sex lives and intelligence in the messages, and some include racial slurs. A transgender student says some of the offensive messages were about him.

Houston County Superintendent David Sewell suspended the teachers last week. Sewell indicated Monday the teachers won’t be fired because the school system lacks an adequate policy covering such issues.

A spokesman with the Alabama Department of Education says the agency is monitoring the situation.

