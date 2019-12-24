Reese and three family members took shelter in a bathroom and survived, though Reese, who is over 70, suffered a broken hip.

A video of Reese afterward thanking God spread online as did the story that her prayer area had survived.

“When Ms. Reese lost everything, she thanked God,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a statement. “As soon as I heard her story, I knew we had to help. Samaritan’s Purse is excited to welcome Ms. Reese home just in time for Christmas.”

The group has replaced more than a dozen other homes in the area and installed eleven storm shelters.

Reese’s new home has a safe room with concrete, steel-reinforced walls, according to Samaritan’s Purse. It also has a place for Reese to pray.

