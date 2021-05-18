The woman was taken to a hospital and required stitches to her leg, and the mayor said his wife was the only person injured, WPMI-TV reported.
A man was in custody, but authorities didn’t immediately release his name.
“His intent was to kill law enforcement. … Attacking the magistrate was one way to get to us,” Dagg said. “He was familiar to us. Over the years, we’ve known him.”
The city, a seafood processing hub located south of Mobile on the Gulf Coast, posted on its Facebook page that City Hall was temporarily closed and municipal court was canceled for the day.