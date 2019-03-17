TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama man’s 10,000th bylined column on the game of bridge has been published in The Tuscaloosa News and the more than 100 newspapers nationwide that carry it.

They include such publications as The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and The Boston Globe.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that columnist Frank Stewart has also written 24 books about bridge.

Stewart remains one of a handful of syndicated newspaper columnists nationwide who writes exclusively about bridge.

As many newspapers have faced financial head winds, many bridge columns have been cut.

However, bridge enthusiasts have often fought back against such changes. In 2011, The Los Angeles Times decided to discontinue Stewart’s column. His readers responded by leaving 400 phone calls and 600 emails with editors. The newspaper then brought the column back.

