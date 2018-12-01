ALASKA

Buildings were ready to withstand quake

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake that rattled Alaska’s largest city cracked roads and collapsed highway ramps Friday, but there were no reports of widespread catastrophic damage or collapsed buildings.

There’s a good reason for that.

A devastating 1964 Alaska quake — the most powerful on record in the U.S. — led to stricter building codes that helped structures withstand the shifting earth Friday.

The quake was centered about seven miles north of Anchorage, which has a population of about 300,000. A 5.7 aftershock arrived within minutes.

The two big back-to-back quakes knocked items off shelves, disrupted power, broke store windows and briefly triggered a tsunami warning, but no one was seriously hurt.

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

Funeral held for man fatally shot by police

The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy for an African American man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a shooting at a crowded Alabama shopping mall.

Funeral services were held for Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21, on Saturday in Birmingham.

A police officer in nearby Hoover shot Bradford on Thanksgiving night while responding to a reported shooting. Authorities initially identified Bradford as the shooter but later said evidence indicated he probably did not fire the rounds that wounded two people.

Bradford’s death sparked a week of protests in Hoover.

— Associated Pres

Embattled Fla. elections supervisor will fight governor: An attorney for an embattled Florida elections supervisor said her client is going to fight Gov. Rick Scott's decision to suspend the Broward County official. During a Saturday news conference, attorney Burnadette Norris-Weeks also said Brenda Snipes was rescinding her proposed resignation. Snipes had planned to resign in early January, but the Republican governor suspended her Friday. In his executive order, Scott said Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.

Senior U.S. admiral found dead in Bahrain: The admiral overseeing U.S. naval forces in the Middle East was found dead at his residence in Bahrain, the Navy said Saturday, adding that foul play was not suspected. Vice Adm. Scott Stearney was commander of the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. The Navy did not specify the cause of death.

N.Y. police want to ring in new year: Police have an urgent message for the couple who lost an engagement ring in Times Square: We found it. The NYPD said a man was proposing to his girlfriend just before midnight Friday when he dropped the ring 8 feet down a utility grate. The couple asked police for help, but emergency service officers could not immediately find it. Eventually, they did, but the couple left without leaving their contact information. Police are now trying to track them down to restore their holiday joy and released surveillance photos of the pair so the public can help identify them.

— From news services