FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick, second from right, speaks with Revenue Commissioner Bruce Tangeman, right, before the start of a cabinet meeting at the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Quick, a member of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cabinet, has been accused of lying about his business background that he had an ownership interest in Anthem Coffee and Tea and Elements Frozen Yogurt. Meanwhile, Art Chance, in Quick’s department faces scrutiny for racially charged and misogynistic social media comments. (Becky Bohrer, File/Associated Press)

JUNEAU, Alaska — A member of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cabinet has been accused of lying about his business background while a new hire in the commissioner’s department faces scrutiny for racially charged and misogynistic social media comments.

A Seattle-area coffee chain owner disputes Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick’s statements during a confirmation hearing earlier this week that he had sold an ownership stake in Anthem Coffee and Tea and Elements Frozen Yogurt. In a letter to senators, Janie Reynolds said only she and her husband have ever had ownership.

Quick on his resume said he developed business and brand and marketing plans, hired and trained staff and helped recruit investors and capital for the businesses. Reynolds disputes much of that.

Quick told senators he connected with a friend from high school and they opened a cafe/restaurant and a frozen yogurt shop.

He later was asked by Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski when he sold his ownership interest in Anthem Coffee and Tea and Elements Frozen Yogurt and who his co-investors were. Quick said he believed it was 2014 and said the other party was a private party.

Reynolds, in her letter, said no one beside her and her husband have ever had any percentage of ownership. “The ‘private party’ he speaks of is fictitious,” she wrote.

She said Quick did not conceptualize the business plan and labeled as false the resume language about recruiting investors and capital. “No one invested in our company,” she wrote. “All capital sources were applied for and secured by me.”

Quick was hired in 2011 to organize their family business but was fired after a year, she wrote.

Messages seeking comment were left for Quick, Reynolds and a Dunleavy spokesman.

Wielechowski said he learned of the discrepancy as part of his review of Quick. He said he expected a truthful answer when he questioned Quick during the hearing.

He stopped short of calling for Quick’s resignation but said that if Quick were any other state employee “he would probably be terminated for that action.”

The department provides centralized administrative services to state agencies dealing with things such as labor relations, leasing of space and retirement and benefits programs. The public defender agency and Division of Motor Vehicles are among the other agencies that fall under the department.

Meanwhile, Art Chance faces scrutiny for Facebook comments about minorities and women, including Democratic presidential hopeful California Sen. Kamala Harris. Posts from Chance were first highlighted by The Alaska Landmine political blog.

A message seeking comment was left for Chance.

Chance posted on Facebook Tuesday that he had accepted a policy post within the Department of Administration. The state online employee directory didn’t list Chance Thursday.

Sen. Tom Begich, the Alaska Senate’s Democratic leader, said Chance’s online comments are unacceptable and make him unfit to serve. “They disqualify him,” he said.

