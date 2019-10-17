The document says he acknowledged shooting another woman sometime between 2017 and 2018 and told police where he disposed of her body.
Anchorage police identified that woman as Veronica Abouchuk.
A grand jury indicted Smith on Thursday on murder and evidence tampering charges in the death of Abouchuk.
Smith previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, sexual assault and tampering in the death of Kathleen Henry.
