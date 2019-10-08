Baldwin shared a photo of his ticket that shows he paid $40 for each one, though it is unclear how many he bought.

Licensed Statue of Liberty operator Statue Cruises charges $18.50 per ticket. The Baldwins ended up taking the Staten Island Ferry, which is free.

Tourists are frequently conned by shady operators selling tours that don’t go to Liberty Island. A spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tells the Daily News the city “continues to fine sellers who scam customers.”

