Alec Baldwin sued in wrongful-death case

At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but this is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot.

The “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” of Baldwin and the film’s producers “led to the death of Halyna Hutchins,” attorney Brian Panish said. A video created by the attorneys showed an animated re-creation of the shooting.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the setup for the filming of a scene for the western in New Mexico on Oct. 21 when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin has that said he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction and that it went off without him pulling the trigger. Emails sent seeking comment from an attorney for Baldwin and a representative of the film’s other producers were not immediately returned.

Baldwin said he does not believe he will be criminally charged in the shooting. “I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

Four teenagers among victims in plane crash

Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.

One body has been pulled from the Atlantic Ocean by search crews combing the area and there is no indication that anyone survived the crash, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said Monday. Everyone on board the plane was from North Carolina, and most lived in Carteret, a coastal county that includes the southern edge of the Outer Banks.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office identified the adults on board as pilot Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, of Greenville; Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville; Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level; and Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level.

The teenagers were identified as Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic. All four teenagers on board went to East Carteret High School, the school system said in a statement.

Kendra Lewis organized a prayer vigil for Tuesday night in the waterfront town of Atlantic, which has a population of about 500 people and is located in a region called Down East.

Lewis, 29, and other neighbors rounded up hundreds of candles for mourners in the parking lot of a shuttered grocery store.

Advertisement

Lewis watched the four boys grow up.

“They’re the definition of Down East people,” she said. “They hunted. They loved each other. They were just a part of the community. We’re all just a big family.”

Search crews were still looking for the main body of the plane on Monday. Authorities had identified three debris fields, which had been moving farther off shore into the Atlantic Ocean.

The single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed into the water approximately 18 miles northeast of Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to an email from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Police find missing girl hidden under staircase: A young girl reported missing was found by officers searching a home in New York's Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. The child was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties home east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019 at 4 years old. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase. She was turned over to her legal guardian. The noncustodial parents and a third person were arraigned on charges of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.