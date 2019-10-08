While big box stores are closing locations, online startups like mattress seller Casper and men’s clothing brand Untuckit are expanding into brick-and-mortar stores.
Allbirds said it can’t ignore shops since most footwear sales are still happening inside stores. Plus, the stores help explain the unusual materials used in its shoes, such as wool, tree fiber and sugar cane.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD