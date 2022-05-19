Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing

LOS ANGELES — A man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged with the attempted murder of a roommate months earlier, authorities said Thursday.
The publicity that followed the Chappelle incident helped lead to Lee’s identification and arrest in the previous attack, prosecutors said.
A message left with the county public defender’s office seeking comment from an attorney for Lee was not immediately returned.
Lee was arrested May 3 after allegedly rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl.
He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.
Chappelle was not hurt, and finished the show that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.
Lee pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and two counts related to interfering with a public event. He has remained jailed since the attack.