The arraignment was conducted amid heavy security, and because of intense interest in the case, District Judge Sam Medrano moved the hearing to El Paso’s Ceremonial Court, which has twice as many seats as his usual courtroom.

AD

Numerous survivors of the shooting and family members of those who were killed attended the hearing, which was the first step in the criminal case against the suspect.

Crusius was arrested about 40 minutes after the shooting began as he was driving about a half-mile from the Walmart. Police said in an affidavit that Crusius exited his car when state troopers pulled up behind him, raised his hands and said: “I’m the shooter.”

Police say he had driven more than 600 miles from his hometown of Allen, Tex., to El Paso on Aug. 3. He went to a Walmart packed with 1,500 people on a Saturday morning — parents and children doing back-to-school shopping, senior citizens buying groceries, and Mexican nationals who crossed the border to stock up on supplies.

AD

AD

Armed with an AK-47 assault-style rifle, the shooter opened fire on people in the parking lot and continued into the store. The dead ranged in age from 15 to 86. Fifteen of the people who were killed were U.S. citizens, eight were Mexican nationals and one was a German man married to a Mexican woman and living in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The suspect told police investigators that he was targeting “Mexicans,” according to the arrest affidavit. He also allegedly posted a hate-filled statement on the Internet minutes before the shooting began, police have said. The statement warned of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas” and complained that white people were being replaced by foreigners.

The state indictment does not accuse Crusius of a hate crime, but federal prosecutors have said they are considering such charges, which also could carry a potential death sentence if he is convicted.

AD