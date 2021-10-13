Charged with committing murder in aid of racketeering, assault in the aid of racketeering and various weapons charges are Chicago residents Charles Liggins, 30, Kenneth Roberson, 28, Tacarlos Offerd, 30, Christopher Thomas, 22, and Marcus Smart, 22.
Weekly and a woman had been standing on Oak Street in broad daylight when two men climbed from two vehicles, opened fire, then climbed back into the vehicles and drove off. Weekly was killed and the woman was injured. Police said it appeared to be a “targeted” attack on either Weekly or another man nearby.
Liggins, Offerd, Thomas, and Smart were arrested Wednesday morning, and Roberson was already in custody in Cook County Jail, according to the release.
The federal murder count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison and the maximum sentence of the death penalty.
Liggins, Offerd, Thomas and Smart were scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday afternoon. Roberson was scheduled to appear at a later date, prosecutors said.