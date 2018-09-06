ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An alleged assassin of the Juarez cartel has been extradited from Mexico to New Mexico in connection with a 2008 slaying of a man whose burned body was left on a desert mesa.

Jaime Veleta Jr., 35, recently was extradited to New Mexico for his role in the death of Danny Baca, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Baca, 53, was shot 22 times with a semi-automatic assault rifle and his body was burned and left on Pajarito Mesa near the city of Los Alamos in January 2008, authorities have said.

Baca, who also allegedly worked for the Juarez cartel, smuggled marijuana and cocaine from the Mexican border city of Juarez to El Paso in hidden compartments in a Ford Mustang, officials have said. But he kept some smuggled marijuana for himself and sold it for around $7,000, angering cartel leaders.

The cartel sought to send a message about drug rip-offs with Baca’s killing, police have said.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said federal and local law enforcement agencies worked to bring Veleta to the US and that he was “confident this dangerous fugitive will be brought to justice for the Baca family,” Gonzales said

Veleta faces charges of murder, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, tampering and conspiracy.

Court records did not say Thursday whether Veleta had an attorney following his arrival in New Mexico Wednesday night.

Three accomplices in the Baca killing also were arrested.

Among them was Veleta’s cousin, Mario Talavera, 35, a U.S. citizen who was tracked down by U.S. marshals and arrested by police in in the Mexican state of Chihuahua in 2015 and deported to New Mexico to face kidnapping and murder charges, according to the Albuquerque Journal .

Talavera pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder and kidnapping involving Baca.

