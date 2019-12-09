Dear went to the clinic on Nov. 27, 2015, “intending to wage ‘war’ on Planned Parenthood because it offered abortion services,” according to the grand jury indictment filed Thursday.

When Dear showed up with rifles, handguns, a shotgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition, the indictment continues, he “repeatedly” shot at a car that was next to his truck in the parking lot, killing one person inside and seriously wounding the other two.

Then, the indictment alleges, he kept firing at people in front of the clinic, killing someone outside before forcing his way in. While more than two dozen people — health-care providers, employees, patients and people accompanying them — hid inside, Dear began what would be an hours-long standoff with law enforcement officials, the indictment continued.

One of the people inside was injured when a bullet tore through a wall and struck them inside the room where they were hiding, officials say.

The bloodshed continued during the standoff, the indictment states, as Dear “repeatedly shot at the firefighters and law enforcement officers, killing one officer and injuring four more.”

The three people killed were Garrett Swasey, 44, an officer with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus police; Ke’Arre Marcell Stewart, a 29-year-old Iraq War veteran and father of two; and Jennifer Markovsky, 35, who was at the clinic to support a friend.

Police also say Dear told them he tried to set off an explosion during the attack by firing at propane tanks he had brought to the parking lot, though they failed to detonate.

Dear faces 68 counts in the new indictment, mostly alleged violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which the Justice Department says is used to protect people seeking and providing care at reproductive health facilities. The indictment also includes three counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence that results in a death where the killing is a murder.

The Justice Department said federal agents took custody of Dear on Monday and brought him to Denver for a scheduled court appearance. It also said no decision has been made yet regarding whether prosecutors will seek a death sentence in the case.

After the 2015 shooting, police say Dear “yelled out a statement about the killing of babies” while being put in a patrol car and told detectives he went to the clinic “because he was upset with them performing abortions and the selling of baby parts.”

Police documents also quoted Dear as telling detectives that after the shooting, he anticipated going to heaven, where he would “be met by all the aborted fetuses at the gates of heaven and they would thank him.”

Attempts to reach public defenders were unsuccessful Monday.

The federal announcement Monday nodded at the pending local case against Dear and the decision to seek the new charges more than four years after the shooting, saying that “the state case has failed to advance.”

Facing a five-year statute of limitations, the Justice Department said in its statement, “and in consideration of the views of both the 4th Judicial District Attorney and victims, the decision was made to file charges now.”

Dan May, the 4th Judicial District Attorney overseeing the local case, said in a statement that the federal indictment “is fully supported by our office” and said they hope it “shall serve as notice that the victims in this case will never be forgotten.”

May’s office said Monday that its case “remains open and will continue to move forward,” noting that Dear faces a court appearance in January.

In a statement, a Planned Parenthood official called memories of the shooting “all too fresh for many of us.”

“We look forward to the day when we can all have an element of closure and until then we continue to come together as an organization to recover and to thrive,” Whitney Phillips, vice president for communications and brand experience for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, said in the statement. “Given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to speak any further on the topic.”

While many shooting rampages end with the attackers themselves also dead, there have been high-profile cases in recent years where suspects survived to be taken into custody and then faced parallel federal and local prosecutions.

Among those were the massacres inside a Charleston, S.C., church in 2015 and a Pittsburgh synagogue last year. In Charleston, after the self-described white supremacist who killed nine black parishioners was sentenced to death in his federal case, local prosecutors accepted his guilty plea in exchange for him also receiving a life sentence in their case.

In Pittsburgh, meanwhile, local prosecutors filed charges against the suspect there but said they would put them on hold while the federal case proceeds.

