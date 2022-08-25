Always wanted to 'hit the gas': Blind Michigan judge drives

MT. MORRIS, Mich. — A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun.
Sheriff Chris Swanson was in the passenger seat giving directions and encouragement. They wore helmets.
“Straighten it out. Soft left, soft left,” Swanson said. “He’s doin’ it!”
Bernstein, who is seeking reelection in November, doesn’t let blindness discourage him from certain goals. He’s run more than 20 marathons.
“My whole life, I’ve loved making people’s dreams come true,” the sheriff said. “I love seeing joy on the face, and I have seen it the last two hours driving him up here.”