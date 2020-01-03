CUOMO: REBUILDING OF CHURCH LOST IN 9/11 ATTACKS TO RESUME

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and officials with the Greek Orthodox church say they have a plan to complete construction of a church at New York’s World Trade Center in time for the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. Construction of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine was halted in December 2017. Cuomo and church officials say an independent board will raise funds to finish construction of the $80 million structure. The newly built church will welcome visitors from all faiths while also replacing an Orthodox church that was buried in the rubble of the trade center’s south tower.

TREE CAMPAIGN FAILS TO SLOW ANCHORAGE’S IMPAIRED DRIVING TREND

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Police in Anchorage, Alaska, tried to highlight the danger of impaired driving with a December campaign. They erected a Christmas tree and announced they would add a blue ribbon for every arrest for driving impaired by alcohol or marijuana. Television station KTVA reports the challenge went unheeded. Police made so many arrests, they ran out of blue ribbon. They made 95 arrests through Dec. 21 and had to switch to plaid ribbon. The trend is frustrating for police who say there are many things people can do to avoid driving under the influence.

HAWAIIAN TELCOM PAINTS OVER UNAUTHORIZED WYLAND WHALE MURAL

HONOLULU — Hawaiian Telcom has painted over an unauthorized mural on one of its buildings by renowned marine artist Robert Wyland. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the artist acknowledged he did not have permission to spray-paint the Maui building. The life-size image stretching 65 feet depicted a humpback whale. Wyland says he apologized and hoped Hawaiian Telcom would not paint over the mural he created during more than three hours of work over two days. Hawaiian Telcom says it never received a direct apology from Wyland. The company says that as a public utility it has a responsibility to maintain its facilities.

MAN MISSING AT GRAND CANYON FOR 11 DAYS HAS BEEN FOUND ALIVE

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive. Martin Edward O’Connor of La Porte, Texas, was located Thursday and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter. O’Connor is undergoing a medical evaluation. But authorities haven’t released information on whether he suffered injuries after being in the park during wintry conditions. Rangers found O’Connor on the rugged New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim. Before being located, O’Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.

BRASS UPSET OVER DETROIT FIREFIGHTERS’ BURNING HOME PHOTO

DETROIT - Detroit’s fire commissioner says a photo posted on social media showing 18 Detroit firefighters posing in front of a burning home was “inappropriate and unprofessional” and will result in disciplinary action. The photo was posted Tuesday night on Facebook and has since been taken down. Firefighters were celebrating a retiring fire battalion chief. Fire Commissioner Eric Jones says there’s “a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them.” Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says the photo was taken outside a vacant house that was too dangerous to enter.

