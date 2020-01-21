AD

“Meth and cocaine are making a comeback and they are more potent than they were during the last wave,” said Mark Stringer, director of Missouri’s Department of Mental Health. He oversees the state’s efforts to prevent addiction, get drug-dependent people into treatment, and support them in recovery. “Where meth is much more prevalent than opioids, this will be a game-changer.”

About 68,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2018, with opioids involved in about two-thirds of the cases. Opioids are a drug class that includes fentanyl, heroin, certain prescription painkillers, and various chemical combinations concocted for street sales.

PHOENIX POLICE: 3 CHILDREN FOUND DEAD INSIDE HOME

PHOENIX — Three children have been pronounced dead inside a home, according to Phoenix police.

A relative who lives at the residence called police yesterday and responding officers found a 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, authorities said. The children were unresponsive and pronounced dead after officers administered CPR and fire officials provided first aid.

Police were interviewing the mom, dad and another relative, according to authorities. There was no obvious trauma to the children, and relatives indicated illness may have been a factor, police said.

It’s too early to determine how the children died, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

HONOLULU POLICE SAY MAN WHO KILLED 2 OFFICERS DIED IN BLAZE

HONOLULU — A Hawaii handyman with a history of run-ins with police and neighbors faced eviction when he stabbed a woman and killed two officers before the house he and two women were believed to be inside burned, authorities and neighbors said.

Police responding Sunday to a call for help at the location found a woman stabbed in the leg and resident Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, began shooting, killing Officers Tiffany Enriquez, a seven-year veteran, and Kaulike Kalama, a nine-year veteran, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said.

Police suspect Hanel, who was in his 60s, and two women who have not been identified were inside the house when it caught fire. They were presumed dead and Ballard said it could take days to recover the remains and process evidence.

The fire destroyed seven homes and left others damaged. As it raged, the sound of dozens of apparent gunshots rang out.

IOWA MAN CRITICIZED OVER GORY SNOW DISPLAY

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Leaders in Davenport, Iowa have condemned a homeowner’s snow display depicting a figure gunning down a snowman wearing a Bernie Sanders shirt and another adorned with a Democratic Party hat.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he’s asked the police chief to investigate the display.

“My personal reaction is that it’s terribly wrong and an embarrassment to our city,” Matson told the Quad-City Times. “All hate speech is wrong.”

Homeowner Donald Hesseltine laughed off such concerns, saying he created the display over the weekend to “mess with” friends who support Sanders, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

The first votes in the nomination process will be in two weeks when the Iowa caucuses take place.

“It’s just to make people cry I guess,” said Hesseltine. “They’re crying, so I win.”

The display includes a mannequin topped with a military helmet that’s holding a rifle and chain saw, as well as a can of beer. The rifle is pointed toward the Sanders snowman, which has red-dyed snow near its head.

VATICAN ORDERS SEX PROBE ON NYC BISHOP WHO PROBED SEX ABUSE

NEW YORK — The Vatican has ordered an investigation of a sexual abuse allegation against Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who was previously named by Pope Francis to investigate the church’s response to clergy sexual abuse in Buffalo.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York received instructions on Jan. 7 to begin an investigation of allegations that DiMarzio molested a child while he was a parish priest in New Jersey in the mid-1970s.

A statement released over the weekend by Dolan’s spokesman Joseph Zwilling says, “As is our practice, the Cardinal will rely on outside professional forensic investigators to assist him in this matter.”

Boston attorney Mitchell Garabedian notified church officials in November that he was preparing a lawsuit on behalf of his client, who alleges to have been repeatedly abused by DiMarzio and a second priest as an altar boy at St. Nicholas Church in Jersey City.

DiMarzio denied the allegation.

In October, Pope Francis tapped DiMarzio to investigate the Buffalo Diocese, where Bishop Richard Malone had come under fire for his handling of a burgeoning clergy abuse scandal. Malone resigned in December.

HOMELESS MOMS RETURN TO S.F. HOME WHERE THEY WERE SQUATTING

OAKLAND, Calif. — Homeless mothers who were evicted last week from an Oakland, California, house where they were squatting plan to move back after speculators agreed to sell the property to a nonprofit organization, it was announced yesterday.

Wedgewood Inc. will sell the home to the Oakland Community Land Trust, which buys and fixes up property for affordable housing. The group plans to allow women from the group Moms 4 Housing to return, Mayor Libby Schaaf announced.

The city helped negotiate the agreement with the land trust and Wedgewood after a public outcry following the evictions.

“This is what happens when we organize, when people come together to build the beloved community,” Dominique Walker of Moms 4 Housing said in a statement on the holiday honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. “Today we honor Dr. King’s radical legacy by taking Oakland back from banks and corporations.”

Wedgewood also agreed to work with the city to negotiate a right-of-first-refusal program for all its other Oakland properties, a city statement said.