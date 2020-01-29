The new casualty total belies President Donald Trump’s initial claim that no Americans were harmed. Days after the attack, the military said 11 service members were injured. Last week, the Pentagon said that 34 U.S. service members were hurt.

Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said Tuesday that 16 additional service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury. Of the 50, Campbell said, 31 service members had returned to duty.

Trump had initially said he was told that no troops had been injured in the Jan. 8 missile strike on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base. Iran carried out the attack as retaliation for a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

MARYLAND OFFICER WILL FACE MURDER CHARGE

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A Maryland police officer who fatally shot a handcuffed man in the front seat of a police cruiser will face a murder charge, the police chief said Tuesday.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said during a news conference that he asked his special investigations response team to file multiple charges, including a second-degree murder count, against Cpl. Michael Owen, Jr., a 10-year veteran of the force.

Owen was also charged with voluntary and involuntary manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, according to a news release. He was arrested yesterday.

The victim was identified as William Howard Green, 43, of Washington, D.C.

Stawinski called the announcement the most difficult of his tenure as police chief.

“I am unable to come to our community this evening and provide you with a reasonable explanation for the events that occurred last night,” the chief told reporters. “I concluded that what happened last night is a crime.”

MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING WIFE FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN GARAGE

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged wife was hospitalized in critical condition yesterday after being found unresponsive in a vehicle inside his garage.

Authorities say Fotis Dulos was found when officers went to his house in Farmington because he was late for a bond hearing in the murder case. Police say he is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning — but won’t confirm if it was a suicide attempt.

Dulos and his wife, Jennifer Dulos, were going through bitter divorce and child custody proceedings when she vanished months ago. He has denied any role in the disappearance of his wife, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped their five children off at their New Canaan school in May. The children, ranging in age from 8 to 13 when their mother vanished, have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

HOUSTON CO. RETREATS ON PLEDGE TO FIX BUILDINGS DAMAGED IN BLAST

HOUSTON — The head of a company involved in a massive explosion in Houston that killed two workers and injured 20 others has backtracked on a pledge he had made earlier in the day to fix the hundreds of structures damaged by the blast.

John Watson, who is the CEO of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, had told KTRK-TV yesterday, “I will repair all the damaged homes ... My insurance company will.”

But later, Watson issued a statement taking back his earlier comments, saying, “At this point, it is premature for the insurers to make any decisions with regard to payment from this tragic incident.”

City officials say 450 structures, mostly homes, were damaged after the explosion early Friday at a warehouse at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing. Most of the homes, 358, had minor damage. But 35 had major damage.

MAN WHO SAVED BABY DURING WALMART SHOOTING WAS HOMELESS

EL PASO, Texas — A person seen on surveillance video saving a baby during last year’s mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people has been identified as a then-homeless man who was living in a makeshift camp near the store, police said.

Surveillance footage showed a man carrying a baby to safety, but the man’s identity remained a mystery until recently, when Lazaro Ponce came forward.

The El Paso Times reports FBI agents interviewed Ponce on Monday in Memphis, Tennessee, where he now lives, and confirmed that he was the man seen on the video.

The Aug. 3 attack at the Walmart came during a busy back-to-school shopping day.

WHITE SUPREMACIST APPEALS CONVICTIONS, DEATH SENTENCE

RICHMOND, Va. — White supremacist Dylann Roof has appealed his federal convictions and death sentence in the 2015 massacre of nine black church members in South Carolina.

In a brief, Roof argues that he was mentally ill when he represented himself at his capital trial.

In a 321-page legal brief filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Roof’s lawyers ask the court to review 20 issues, including errors they say were made by the judge and prosecutors that “tainted” his sentencing.

One of their main arguments is that U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel should not have allowed Roof to represent himself during the penalty phase of his trial because he was a 22-year-old ninth-grade dropout “who believed his sentence didn’t matter because white nationalists would free him from prison after an impending race war.”

Roof became the first person to be ordered executed for a federal hate crime when he was sentenced to death for fatally shooting nine black church members at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 17, 2015.

Prosecutors said he specifically chose Emanuel AME, the South’s oldest black church, to carry out the massacre.