Trump has told confidants in recent days that he felt both vindicated and strengthened by his acquittal in the Senate, believing Republicans have rallied around him in unprecedented fashion while voters were turned off by the political process, according to four White House officials and Republicans close to the West Wing who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

AD

AD

Since then, Trump and his aides have moved with haste to clear his administration of those he sees as insufficiently loyal, reaching all the way back to the time of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Democrats and outside analysts are raising red flags that Trump is exhibiting a post-impeachment thirst for vengeance that could cause lasting damage to institutions.

FORMER DIPLOMAT FIRED BY TRUMP SPEAKS TO COLLEGE STUDENTS

WASHINGTON — The career U.S. diplomat ousted from her post in Ukraine by President Donald Trump urged college students to follow in her footsteps because the U.S. “needs diplomats that are ready and capable.”

AD

“This country needs a robust foreign policy,” Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, said yesterday as she accepted the Trainor Award for excellence in diplomacy from the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University.

AD

Yovanovitch praised the “quiet work of diplomacy” as a way to ensure peace and prosperity in the world.

“It sounds so old-fashioned in our high-tech world, but diplomacy is about human interaction and creating relationships of trust is more important than ever,” she said. “It’s not as exciting as sending in the Marines, but it’s cheaper and usually more effective in the long term.”

JUDGE DECLINES TO DISMISS COMPLAINT AGAINST WISCONSIN DOCTOR

AD

MILWAUKEE — A judge has declined to dismiss a complaint charging a Wisconsin pediatrician with physically injuring an infant he was adopting with his wife.

John M. Cox, 39, was charged last month with felony child abuse after an incident last May when he took his daughter to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, where he worked as an emergency room doctor. Cox told a colleague he had fallen asleep with the child, woke to her crying and feared he might have rolled onto her and accidentally broken her collarbone.

AD

Initial X-rays did not show the break, which was confirmed later, but bruises on the girl’s arms prompted a routine referral to a child abuse specialist at Children’s. Days later, Child Protective Services workers removed the girl from Cox and his wife.

AD

Cox’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the complaint. But Circuit Judge Stephanie Rothstein rejected the motion, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

LAWSUITS: CATHOLIC CHURCH COVERED UP ABUSE BY PRIESTS

PHOENIX — Two children were sexually abused by Catholic priests about 40 years ago in an Arizona parish and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix covered up the problem, according to newly filed lawsuits.

Both suits were brought Monday under a 2019 state law that extends the right of people who say they were abused as children to sue until their 30th birthday, a decade longer than before.

AD

The law also opened a one-time window for people who missed the cutoff. They now have until the end of this year to file suit.

AD

Robert Pastor, one of the attorneys who filed the new lawsuits, said the law will help hold the church accountable.

In one suit, a man alleged he was sexually abused by the then-Rev. Joseph Henn in the St. Mark Roman Catholic Parish in Phoenix during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

In addition to the civil claim, Henn faces child molestation and other sex charges. Authorities say Henn, who has been defrocked, fled Arizona for Italy in 2003 after being charged with the crimes. He was returned to Arizona last year.

OHIO ST. FOOTBALL PLAYERS KICKED OFF TEAM AFTER RAPE CHARGES

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio State University football players were kicked off the team after being charged with rape and kidnapping.

AD

AD

Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21, were booked into jail yesterday after they were charged with sexually assaulting a woman on Feb. 4 at the players’ shared apartment.

“I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations,” coach Ryan Day said in a statement.

The woman told police that she was having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room and both forced her to have sex.

NHL PLAYER IN GOOD SPIRITS AFTER COLLAPSING ON BENCH DURING GAME

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jay Bouwmeester remains in Southern California, but the veteran St. Louis Blues defenseman was alert and talking with teammates one day after collapsing on the bench during a game.

AD

The 36-year old Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode during the first period of Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Doug Armstrong said during a news conference in Las Vegas yesterday that Bouwmeester was unresponsive after collapsing on the bench. A defibrillator was used and he regained consciousness immediately before being taken to an Anaheim hospital.

“He is doing very well and is currently undergoing a battery of tests. Things are looking very positive,” Armstrong said.

The Blues play in Las Vegas tonight.