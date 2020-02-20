Japan’s NHK public TV says both passengers were Japanese and in their 80s. A health ministry official said they had been previously been hospitalized in serious condition and had existing chronic diseases.

The new virus that began in China late last year has sickened tens of thousands of people, mostly in central China’s Hubei province. The 621 cases confirmed among the Diamond Princess’s original 3,711 people on board are the most anywhere outside China.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS SEEK BLOCKAGE OF E-MAILS LINKED TO CATHOLIC CHURCH

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are heading to court today to block the release of hundreds of confidential emails detailing behind-the-scenes public relations work the team did for the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese amid its sexual abuse crisis.

The request comes amid claims that the NFL team joined the Archdiocese of New Orleans to conceal sexual abuse, an allegation the Saints have denied.

Attorneys for some two dozen men suing the church say the emails show team officials helped decide which priests the archdiocese put on a 2018 list of dozens of “credibly accused” clergy members. An Associated Press analysis found the list was undercounted by at least 20 names.

The Saints say their involvement was limited to a team executive preparing church leaders for the publicity surrounding the credibly accused list.

R.I. LAWMAKER WANTS TO TALK WITH COLLEAGUE ABOUT ALLEGED RACIAL SLUR

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island lawmaker accused of calling another black female lawmaker a “house slave” says she’s ready to have a private conversation with her colleague so they can heal and discuss issues that the state’s minority communities face.

Rep. Anastasia Williams, said last week on the House floor that she was called a “house slave” by a lawmaker she respected, comparing the term to being called a racial slur.

Williams did not name the lawmaker at the time, but Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell eventually identified herself on Facebook to deny using the slur Williams was talking about.

She did not, however, explicitly say whether she referred to Williams as a “house slave.”

SUSPECT IN SHOOTING OF NINE IN GERMANY FOUND DEAD AT HIS HOME

HANAU, Germany — A man suspected of fatally shooting nine people in the German city of Hanau was found dead at his home, hours after the attacks in and outside two hookah lounges.

Police say they also found another body at the same address yesterday.

Police gave no details of the suspected gunman but said “there are currently no indications of further perpetrators.” They did not give details of his possible motive or how he died — or specify why they believe that he was the assailant.

BUS-TRUCK COLLISION IN INDIA KILLS AT LEAST 19

NEW DELHI — A bus collided head-on with a truck in southern India early today, killing at least 19 people and injuring 23 others.

Police say accident occurred near Avanashi, a town in Tamil Nadu state.

The state-run bus was on its way to the capital of Kerala state from Karnataka state.

Police say more than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

MAN FOUND IN FREEZER EXONERATES WIFE WITH TYPED, NOTARIZED NOTE

TOOELE, Utah — A Utah man whose body was found in a freezer exonerated his wife by leaving a typed, notarized note saying she bore no responsibility in his death.

The note left by Paul Edward Mathers cleared the late Jeanne Souron-Mathers, though there are still questions remaining about the case.

Paul Mathers wrote in a letter notarized Dec. 2, 2008, “I want it known that Jeanne is in NO way responsible for my death.”

A maintenance worker found Jeanne Mathers in her home Nov. 22. The state medical examiner ruled she died of natural causes.

As police searched for clues about her death, they found Mathers’ body in a freezer.

Mathers had terminal cancer. His head was wrapped in a garbage bag sealed around his neck with duct tape. Authorities couldn’t determine if the bag was put there before or after he died.