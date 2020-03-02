A week later, he was arrested and charged with her murder.

The man — identified by Mexican rules only by his first name, Juan — has insisted on his innocence.

But friends and family say Marbella Valdez was stalked in life and even after death.

Authorities in the border state of Baja California confirm the suspect is the man seen in photographs depositing flowers on Marbella’s coffin as it was lowered into the ground on Feb. 14.

By that time, Marbella’s family already believed he was the one who killed her, but they couldn’t say a word.

JUDGE NIXES TRUMP APPOINTEE’S JURISDICTION OVER ASYLUM ISSUES

SAN DIEGO — A federal judge has ruled that Ken Cuccinelli was unlawfully appointed to lead the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency and, as a result, lacked authority to give asylum seekers less time to prepare for initial screening interviews.

Cuccinelli, a former Virginia attorney general and an immigration hardliner, was named to a new position of “principal deputy director” in June, which immediately made him acting director because Lee Francis Cissna had just resigned. The agency grants green cards and other visas and oversees asylum officers.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington found Cuccinelli’s appointment violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, which governs who is eligible to lead federal agencies in an acting capacity.

The ruling issued Sunday was at odds with President Donald Trump’s penchant for temporary appointments. At Homeland Security, Chad Wolf is acting secretary, and the heads of Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Citizenship and Immigration Services are also in acting roles.

COLLEGE RECRUITER LINES STUDENTS UP BY RACE, HAIR TEXTURE

OKLAHOMA CITY — A college recruiter was fired after high school students in Oklahoma City said he had them line up by the color of their skin and then by their hair texture.

Harding Charter Preparatory High School student Korey Todd told KFOR-TV that during the Feb. 24 assembly, the recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University “barely talked about the school itself.”

“He was like, ‘All right, let’s play a little game,’” Todd said. “Then he said, ‘OK everyone, now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.’”

The 11th graders were then told to shuffle again.

Student Rio Brown said, “He told us to line up nappiest hair in the back and straightest hair in the front.”

Todd said the recruiter didn’t “rationalize” the purpose of the activity.

The university says admissions official didn’t approve of the exercises and the counselor is no longer an Oklahoma Christian employee. The school says admissions officials will visit the school today to apologize.

POLICE KILL ARMED MAN IN CALIF. CHURCH

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Santa Ana police officers fatally shot an armed man yesterday afternoon inside a Catholic church.

The Orange County Register reports that police say the shooting took place shortly after the officers were flagged down and told someone inside the church had a gun.

The officers found the man with a gun inside the church and then the shooting took place shortly thereafter.

The man ran outside with the gun and collapsed on a nearby street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

AMID PROBE, CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST MAN SHOT BY CHI. POLICE AMID PROBE CHICAGO — A man shot and seriously wounded by a Chicago police officer in a downtown train station won’t face charges.

Prosecutors have dropped the criminal case stemming from an incident captured on bystander video and shared widely.

Cook County prosecutors moved to drop resisting arrest and criminal narcotics charges against Ariel Roman at the request of Chicago police. A judge approved the request.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said footage of Friday’s shooting was “extremely disturbing” and that she supported Beck’s rare request for prosecutors to be sent to the scene.

TUCSON MAYOR SEEKS TO BAN CONFEDERATE FLAGS FROM RODEO PARADE

TUCSON, Ariz. — The city’s mayor and a newly elected councilwoman are calling for the removal of Confederate flags from the annual Tucson Rodeo Parade.

Mayor Regina Romero said in a prepared statement that the Confederate flag “has no place in the rodeo parade or elsewhere in our community.”

Romero, Tucson’s first Latina mayor, was sworn in last December as the first woman to lead the city of about 600,000.

“The Rodeo Parade is a long-standing Tucson tradition and an event that I’ve enjoyed bringing my family to. That’s why I was surprised to discover that the Confederate flag has been displayed alongside our state and nation’s flags at the forefront of the parade,” Romero said. “I will be respectfully requesting that the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee remove it from all future parades.”

The event dates to 1925 and is largest nonmotorized parade in the United States and part of the annual La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros.