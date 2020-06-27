When she came home and saw the footage in full, she learned that her son was behind it. He added unique delivery instructions to the order.

“I said knock three times, scream abracadabra and run very fast away,” Jacob Staffieri said.

The video has now gone viral.

“He just thought it would be funny,” Staffieri said. “I think he was surprised it actually worked out.”

Staffieri’s video, originally posted to Facebook, has over 25,000 shares and 3,900 comments.

She said people have been contacting her from all over and telling her which outlets her clip has appeared on. Someone told her they saw her footage on the news in Lebanon and she thought, “Oh wow, that’s crazy.”

The Amazon worker was delivering a playpen for kittens Staffieri is fostering from a local rescue.

“I have six fosters from three different litters,” she said. The kittens can’t share litter-boxes until they are medically tested and cleared, so the playpens keep them separate while still allowing them to get used to people and other animals.

She has yet to find out the identity of the delivery woman but said the local Amazon manager for Delaware saw her post and reached out to try to get them in contact.

“I would love for her to see and say thank you,” she said. “Part of me thinks we’ve been stuck inside for so long and needed something to make us laugh.”