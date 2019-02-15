FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, right, speaks while New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stands behind him during an announcement in Newark, N.J. Officials in Newark, which was one of the 18 finalists that Amazon rejected in November when it announced it would split its HQ2 between New York and northern Virginia, sent a giant heart that said “NJ & Newark Still Love U, Amazon!” The love note came despite Amazon saying it’s not seeking a new site. (Seth Wenig, File/Associated Press)

Amazon’s breakup with New York was still fresh when other cities started sending their own valentines to the online giant.

Officials in Newark, New Jersey, made a giant heart that read, “NJ & Newark Still Love U, Amazon!” Word came from Chicago and suburban Maryland that they, too, are still interested in a relationship with Amazon.

The love notes from cities that lost the competition for Amazon’s new headquarters have come even though the company says it’s not looking for another site now that it has canceled its project to build a big office in New York City.

