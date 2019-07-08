MINNEAPOLIS — Workers at an Amazon warehouse in suburban Minneapolis say they’ll hit the online retail and entertainment giant with a brief strike next Monday.

They’re targeting “Prime Day” — one of Amazon’s biggest days of the year — in a continuing push to improve pay and working conditions for the Shakopee facility’s heavily East African workforce.

Workers at Amazon’s Minnesota facilities began complaining last year about harsh working conditions, increasing workloads, safety and limited advancement opportunities. But they say management has failed to address their concerns. So they’ve called for a six-hour stoppage that will overlap the morning and evening shifts on Prime Day.

The Seattle-based company, which says Amazon Prime has over 100 million paid members, called the allegations baseless. The company does not expect any disruptions in shipments.

