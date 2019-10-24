“It’s a big investment, and it’s the right long-term decision for customers,” said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, in a statement.
The Seattle-based company reported net income of $2.1 billion in the three months ending Sept. 30, down from $2.9 billion a year ago.
Earnings per share came to $4.23. That’s 36 cents below what analysts expected, according to FactSet.
Its revenue, however, beat expectations, rising 24% to $70 billion.
For the current quarter, which includes the busy holiday shopping season, Amazon expects revenue between $80 billion and $86.5 billion. That’s below the $87.4 billion analysts expected.
