NEWARK, Del. — The recent increase in female elected officials and passage of an equal rights amendment for Delaware’s constitution helped fuel turnout for a pair of Women’s March events in the state.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports several hundred people attended march events on Saturday in Newark and Lewes. The events occurred as an estimated 100,000 protesters gathered in Washington for the third annual national march.

While march participants nationwide are especially opposed to President Donald Trump, Delaware march leaders focused on recent success. Earlier in the week, the Delaware General Assembly gave final approval to a state constitutional amendment guaranteeing equal rights based on sex.

Sarah Bucic of Wilmington attended her first march Saturday in Newark with more than 200 others. She said the amendment’s passage motivated her to participate.

