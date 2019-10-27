Although most of those studies involved teens, one included children younger than 12 and found no ill effects on growth, the policy says.

“Safe and effective is the message here,” said Sarah Armstrong, a Duke University pediatrics professor and the policy’s lead author.

Nearly 5 million U.S. children and teens are severely obese, a near doubling over 20 years. Many have already developed related health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea and liver disease. But most kids don’t get obesity surgery, mainly because most public and private health insurance does not cover it or because they live far from surgery centers, Armstrong said. Costs can total at least $20,000.

— Associated Press

World remembers those killed in Tree of Life shooting: The first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history was being marked around the world Sunday with community service projects, music and an online remembrance. The shooting on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshipers and wounded seven at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, where a steady stream of people stopped by Sunday. Lining the fence outside the closed Tree of Life building were 11 flower pots, each one bearing the name of one of those killed. People also piled bouquets and crocheted hearts at the site and hung signs on the fence saying the city was "stronger than hate" and calling diversity its strength.

Gov. Tom Wolf (D) was scheduled to attend a memorial service in Pittsburgh on Sunday evening.

Contract talks resume in Chicago: Contract talks between Chicago Public Schools and striking teachers are resuming, with city officials saying the gap between the two sides remains huge. LaTanya McDade, CPS chief education officer, said Sunday that the district is offering a fair contract that goes toward providing what students need for an equitable education. But she said the district must be financially responsible. Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said the city's latest offer is $38 million short of what the union is seeking in its most recent proposal. However, CPS Chief Operating Officer Arnie Rivera said the difference in the proposals discussed by the two sides Saturday is closer to $100 million on an annualized basis. Teachers went on strike Oct. 17, canceling school for more than 300,000 students.

— From news services

