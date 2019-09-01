AVIATION

American extends

737 Max cancellations

American Airlines is removing the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule for another month, forcing the cancellation of 140 daily flights through Dec. 3, as the carrier awaits U.S. regulatory approval to operate the grounded plane.

The airline “remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 Max, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft this year,” American said in a statement Sunday.

American announced its decision two days after United Airlines Holdings pulled the Max from flight plans until Dec. 19. Southwest Airlines, the largest operator of the Max, has taken the aircraft out of its schedule through Jan. 5.

The Max, Boeing’s best-selling jet, has been grounded worldwide since March 13, following two crashes within five months that killed 346 people.

— Bloomberg News

CALIFORNIA

Suicide hotline placed on many student IDs

Denise Herrmann was only a few months into her job as principal of a high school in Palo Alto, Calif., in fall 2014 when a student took his own life.

The death of the Gunn High School junior was one of four student suicides in Palo Alto during the 2014-15 school year — the second such suicide cluster in the community’s recent history.

By the beginning of the following school year, the Palo Alto Unified School District had implemented a new policy: It put suicide prevention contact information on student IDs.

A California law that has greeted students returning to school statewide over the past few weeks bears a striking resemblance to that Palo Alto policy from four years ago. Beginning with the 2019-20 school year, all IDs for California students in grades seven through 12, and in college, must bear the telephone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That number is 800-273-TALK (8255).

The new student ID law marks a statewide response to what educators, administrators and students themselves know is a growing need.

Suicide was the second-leading cause of death in the United States among people ages 10 to 24 in 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The suicide rate among teenagers has risen significantly over the past two decades, according to data from the CDC.

The idea behind the law is to give students a clear understanding that immediate help is readily available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of local crisis centers, provides free and confidential support on a 24/7 basis.

— Kaiser Health News