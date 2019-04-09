SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified an American suspect in the killing of a Thai national whose battered body was found bound and gagged on the side of a road in a high-profile case in Australia.

A federal search warrant filed by the FBI on Friday says Australian authorities issued an arrest warrant for Alex Dion in the killing of 33-year-old Wachira “Mario” Phetmang in June in Sydney. Dion already was in custody on a domestic violence charge in San Diego when the warrant was issued.

The warrant, which marks the first time a suspect was publicly named in the case, was first obtained by a terrorism researcher at George Washington University.

The warrant says Dion is to be extradited to Australia on Friday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

