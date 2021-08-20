Latest: President Biden said Friday that the United States has evacuated about 13,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14. “Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home,” the president said in remarks at the White House. The Biden administration is under pressure to expand its Afghanistan evacuation efforts beyond Kabul airport after European forces crossed Taliban lines and entered the city to rescue civilians.

The Taliban is stepping up its hunt for Afghans who once worked for U.S. or NATO forces, warned a confidential threat assessment drafted for the United Nations.

FAQ: What you need to know about the Taliban

Share your story: Were you or someone you were close to involved in the Afghanistan war effort? Tell The Post.