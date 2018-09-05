LOS ANGELES — TV viewers are idling away the final weeks of summer the way they started it: with reality programs.

According to Nielsen ratings out Wednesday, half of last week’s 20 most-watched programs were unscripted contests.

The field was topped by two episodes of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC, and the network was the most-watched for the week ending Sept. 2.

The Notre Dame-Michigan prime-time football game also scored with viewers.

Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory was the team’s most-watched game on NBC since 2005, the network said.

