Metro Birmingham remained under a flash flood watch much of the day until storms moved into Georgia. Another three inches of rain could fall there and in western South Carolina by nightfall, the National Weather Service said, and the Florida Panhandle could get doused.
A 4-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman died in separate incidents when floods carried away vehicles in northeast Alabama, said Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent. Searchers found the bodies of a man and woman, both 23, inside a car that was swept away by a swollen stream in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, said Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans.
Evans identified the victims as Hoover residents Latin Marie Hill and Myles Jared Butler.
Some of the worst flooding happened in Pelham, outside Birmingham, where 82 people were rescued from homes and more than 15 were pulled from vehicles after creeks and streams overflowed, the Pelham Fire Department said early Thursday. More than 100 rescuers with 16 boats were involved, the statement said.
The Alabama deluge came about seven weeks after flooding killed more than a dozen people in Tennessee. Such floods may be more common in the future because of global warming, scientists say.
TEXAS
Man gets life term in shooting deaths of 8
A jury on Thursday convicted a man of capital murder in the 2015 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend, her husband and six children, including his own son, at a Houston-area home.
David Conley, 54, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Prosecutors didn’t pursue the death penalty against Conley, as state and defense experts concluded that he qualified as a person with an intellectual disability.
Conley was convicted in the Aug. 8, 2015, deaths of Valerie Jackson, 40, and her husband, Dwayne Jackson, 50, at the couple’s home in northwestern Harris County. Prosecutors charged him in the deaths of the children — Nathaniel, 13, Dewayne, 10, Honesty, 11, Caleb, 9, Trinity, 7, and Jonah, 6 — but he was not tried for their killings. Conley admitted to killing the whole family in a video recording that was played for jurors of an interview with homicide detectives.
Nathaniel was Conley’s son from his relationship with Valerie Jackson, authorities said. All of the victims were shot in the head one at a time after Conley held the family hostage, according to authorities.
After the shooting, family members of the Jacksons criticized authorities for not entering the home sooner and questioned why it took deputies four visits and repeated 911 calls before they went inside.
Investigators said that they didn’t have enough information to go into the home until they saw the body of one of the children through a window.
