BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s acting leader has ordered an audit of a nonprofit’s management of a $12 million city youth fund after it was tied to distribution of the embattled mayor’s children’s books.

The audit of Associated Black Charities’ work comes as first-term Mayor Catherine Pugh is embroiled in a scandal that threatens her political career. The state prosecutor is investigating Pugh for questionable sales of her self-published books.

She’s on a leave of absence as multiple investigations probe lucrative deals she negotiated to sell her books.

In a letter sent to the nonprofit, Acting Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young says an audit should ensure the city’s youth fund is “being well-managed and that there are no conflicts.”

A spokesman for the nonprofit says it will “cooperate fully with all official inquiries and investigations.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.