Activists were angered at a police department statement that evening that called Locke a “suspect” — even though police later said a search warrant didn’t name Locke as such. They questioned the same statement for saying the gun was “pointed in the direction of officers” when police body camera video was less than clear. They denounced police for releasing photos of a gun and bullets, calling that a character assassination of Locke, who they said had a license for the gun.