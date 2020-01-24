The capacity crowd included Smucker’s wife of 50 years, black-suited members of his church and family and survivors of sexual abuse from Amish and Mennonite backgrounds.

The girls told police that Smucker assaulted them when they were between 4 and 9 years old, and told them to keep it a secret, authorities say.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said the girls’ trauma will be with them for the rest of their lives, and that they and their families just want Smucker to show remorse.

A county caseworker, Lauren Grimm, testified that the girls were removed from their homes and placed in separate households, where they are being homeschooled because they “acted out sexually” with relatives and their peers.