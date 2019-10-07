He said customers would fly on Monday afternoon to Newark, New Jersey, and from there to Amsterdam, arriving Tuesday morning. Details about the cabin pressurization issue weren’t available.
A 2005 AP story exploring the Bangor airport’s role as a haven for diverted planes said the airport created from the former Dow Air Force Base is the last U.S. airport for outgoing flights to Europe.
