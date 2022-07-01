Amtrak, truck driver’s widow file dueling lawsuits seeking accountability in collision

Placeholder while article actions load

Amtrak, truck driver's widow sue in collision Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As federal safety investigators work to determine the factors that contributed to this week’s deadly train collision with a dump truck in Missouri, dueling lawsuits filed by Amtrak and BNSF Railway and by the truck driver’s widow are seeking accountability and damages in federal and state courts. Amtrak, which was operating the train Monday when three passengers were killed and more than 100 injured, and BNSF, which owns the tracks, sued MS Contracting on Thursday, blaming the company and its deceased driver, Billy Dean Barton II, for “negligently, carelessly, and recklessly” operating the 2007 Kenworth dump truck that was hauling rock for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Despite the “clearly visible approaching Amtrak Train 4, Barton failed to yield the right of way . . . and instead attempted to cross the grade crossing which resulted in a collision,” according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri.

But a lawsuit filed by Erin Barton, the truck driver’s widow, alleges that BNSF and Chariton County, where the collision occurred, were negligent.

“BNSF was actually warned by concerned citizens of the ultra-hazardous nature of the crossing; yet it sat on its hands and failed to make sure the grade crossing was in proper condition or had active warnings to prevent this horrific crash,” said the lawsuit, filed this week in Chariton County Circuit Court.

The suit also alleges that the county was negligent in designing and maintaining the road leading to the crossing, and that the road did not follow engineering standards for such crossings.

BNSF, county officials and Amtrak declined to comment. MS Contracting did not answer calls seeking comment.

The speed limit along that stretch of track near Mendon was 90 mph. The National Transportation Safety Board said the Amtrak train, which was headed from Los Angeles to Chicago, had been traveling at 87 miles per hour.

— Michael Laris

2 officers killed while trying to serve warrant

Two law enforcement officers were killed and five were injured when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky on Thursday night, authorities said.

Police took Lance Storz, 49, into custody late Thursday night.

An emergency management official was also injured and a police K-9 dog was killed, according to the arrest citation.

The responding officers encountered “pure hell” when they arrived on the scene, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters Friday afternoon.

Hunt said four deputies initially responded, and then called for backup when shots were fired at them. The officers at the scene were under fire for hours, Hunt said. He said Storz surrendered after negotiations that included Storz’s family members.

Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at officers around his residence on Main Street in Allen, Ky., the citation said.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at 6:30 p.m., joining local officers already on the scene.

Storz was arraigned Friday morning by a judge in Pike County. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder of a police officer and was jailed on a $10 million bond. One of the charges was originally attempted murder of a police officer, but a judge said at the hearing that was upgraded to murder. He is also facing another attempted murder charge and assault on a service animal.

Hunt said one of his deputies, William Petry, and Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure were killed in the shooting incident. Frasure worked for 39 years in law enforcement in Floyd County. Another Prestonsburg officer, Jacob Chaffins, is currently hospitalized, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said in a social media post.

— Associated Press

Child left in hot car dies in N. Carolina: A 1-year-old North Carolina child died Friday after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work, police said. The Mebane Police Department said officers responded to a call from a manufacturing plant after 12:20 p.m. following a report of someone in cardiac arrest, according to local news outlets. When the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn't be revived, police said. The child's father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle, police said. Investigators have not determined just how long the child was in the car. Mebane is a community about 45 miles northwest of Raleigh.

— Associated Press

