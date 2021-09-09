Ghost drenches “Enter Sandman” with as much piano as guitar, while Weezer offers a nearly note-for-note replication of the original.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit take the pounding “Sad But True” and turn it into a country fried romp that could be the backing track for a hundred movie pickup truck chase scenes.
There is punk, pop, classical, jazz, rap, electronica, a Mongolian folk-metal band (yes, that’s a thing) and more here. But here’s something else that’s sad but true: If you’re old enough to have bought this album and gotten into it when it first came out, you’ll probably have no idea who more than half these artists are.
In the end, this box set is a lot like a musical buffet: It has some real gems; some reassuring comfort food; some unexpectedly tasty items, and some you spit right back out into your napkin.