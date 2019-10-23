Lexington police told WKYT-TV that the building’s owner hired someone to cover that part of the mural. Building owner Michael Davidson told the station that he hadn’t known the mural would contain the anti-Trump message.

It was painted over less than two days after the downtown Lexington mural was completed by the artist ELLE, who complained about it on Instagram, writing that “Free speech isn’t a thing in Trump territory.”

