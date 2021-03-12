Warren was told that very day that officers had used physical restraint, the report said, and by mid-April she was aware along with then-Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and other officials that Prude had died as a result and that the officers were under criminal investigation.

“In the final analysis, the decision not to publicly disclose these facts rested with Mayor Warren, as the elected mayor of the city of Rochester,” said the report, written by New York City-based lawyer Andrew G. Celli Jr. “But Mayor Warren alone is not responsible for the suppression of the circumstances of the Prude arrest and Mr. Prude’s death.”

Warren said in a statement that she welcomed the report “because it allows our community to move forward,” and cited various measures on police practices and discipline. The statement didn’t address the report’s specific assessments of her own conduct.

A body-camera video made public by Prude’s family in early September shows Prude handcuffed and naked with a spit hood over his head as an officer pushes his face against the ground, while another officer presses a knee to his back. The officers held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He was taken off life support a week later.

A grand jury last month declined to indict the officers involved.

Lawyers for the seven police officers suspended over Prude’s death have said the officers were strictly following their training that night.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Woman arrested in assault on Uber driver

One of the passengers who was involved in an assault on an Uber driver in San Francisco was arrested on Thursday, police said, just days after a viral video captured three women coughing on the man, berating him and tearing off his mask.

The San Francisco Police Department said Malaysia King, 24, was arrested in Las Vegas on a warrant in connection with assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code. King is a fugitive from another state, so she is being held without bail in Clark County Detention Center, police said.

Another passenger, Arna Kimiai, 24, has communicated through her attorney that she is expected to turn herself in to authorities “soon,” according to police. A third woman has yet to be publicly identified in the alleged assault of Uber driver Subhakar Khadka, 32, on Sunday.

Lt. Tracy McCray of the San Francisco Police Department’s Robbery Detail denounced the actions of the three suspects. “The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and well-being of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” McCray said in a statement.

Khadka noticed that one of the three women he picked up on Sunday afternoon was not wearing a mask and asked her to wear one. But after he pulled into a gas station so that one of her friends could buy her a mask, the women started taunting and berating Khadka, according to videos one of the passengers posted to social media.

As her friend returned with a mask, the maskless passenger said she refused to wear it.

Then, one of the women ripped off her mask and coughed on the driver several times.

The woman who had coughed then grabbed the driver’s phone and tore his mask off his face. At that point, Khadka said he was ending their trip and asked them to leave his car.

According to police, when the women left his car, one of them “reached into an open window and sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray into the vehicle and toward the driver.”