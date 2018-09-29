BATESVILLE, Miss. — Amid a retrial, a federal analyst has laid out the timeline to jurors of the night a Mississippi woman was burned alive in 2014.

U.S. Department of Justice Analyst Paul Rowlett testified for hours Saturday as an expert witness in the field of intelligence analysis. He outlined for the jury how he used cellphone records to piece together the movements of 29-year-old defendant Quinton Tellis and the 19-year-old victim, Jessica Chambers.

The Clarion Ledger reports Rowlett says he received location data from several cellphones and noted that where Tellis said he was on the day of Chambers’ death was not where his cellphone data says he was.

Another inconsistency was that Tellis said he had known Chambers for about two weeks when she died. Cellphone records indicated they’d only known each other for a week.

Defense attorney Darla Palmer talks while Quinton Tellis listens during the fifth day of his retrial on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in Batesville, Miss. Tellis is being retried on capital murder charges in the 2014 death of Jessica Chambers after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in Tellis’ first trial last year. (Brad Vest /The Commercial Appeal via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)

