The city’s charter states that the chair of its Assembly will serve as acting mayor during a vacancy. The Assembly voted Friday to appoint Quinn-Davidson as the new chair, replacing Felix Rivera.
Berkowitz resigned after admitting to having an inappropriate relationship with a female reporter three days after she made online allegations against the married official.
Municipal attorney Kate Vogel said at the meeting Friday that the city’s charter is ambiguous as to how a permanent mayor should be selected. She said the Assembly has a few legally defensible choices on how to proceed. One would be to hold a special election in January, 90 days after Berkowitz’s resignation takes effect. The second option would be to skip a special election and have Quinn-Davidson serve as acting mayor until the regular election scheduled for April.
After, a newly elected mayor could take over earlier than July, when a mayoral term typically begins. Or, Quinn-Davidson could continue as acting mayor until July, when the elected mayor would take office.
